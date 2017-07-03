WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dentist's Diary...

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:25 am
Roland_R
Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:40 am
Posts: 11546
Location: Hull
This week's diary is now online at www.blackandwhites.co.uk

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 12:06 pm
Touchliner
Joined: Wed Sep 19, 2007 10:33 am
Posts: 472
Thanks for the fix Wilf, see you at Savile Str.

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:01 am
Uppo58
Joined: Mon May 16, 2011 4:30 pm
Posts: 437
Wilf, just wondering, at your Saturday morning book signing thingy in the Town shop, will any players be there ?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 2:07 pm
The Dentist Wilf
100% League Network
Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6385
No sadly only me! Big Dinner next day!
2016 The Year of the Airlie Bird the story of an extraordinary rugby league season at Hull FC -on sale July 2017 - price £15, all proceeds to Danny Houghton Testimonial Fund

