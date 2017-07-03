WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Neil's Notes v Bradford/Away Travel

Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:58 am
taxman
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon May 14, 2007 2:04 pm
Posts: 242
Yesterday we controlled the biggest part of the game. We made a lot of ground in our 6 tackles. In the final quarter we did make some unforced errors but even when Bradford got back into the game at 14-6 and seemed to be getting on top we were able to regroup and scored again to get what looked like a comfortable win. What an exciting last 2 seconds.
In the Shay Lounge Player of Season Will Sharpe was first with 3 points, 2nd was Steve Tyrer with 2 and 3rd Scott Murrell with 1. Will now leads on 14 with Shane Grady 2nd on 13 and James Saltonstall 3rd with 7.
In Club 1873 Joe Ryan number 62 won the £25 voucher with the £20 voucher going to Michael Gott number 134.
Half time draw winning number was 7122 for £260.
The supporters coach to Featherstone 16th July leaves at 1.00pm. Adults £10 juniors £5.
With some exciting fixtures to come in the race for the top 4 it could well be in our own hands now with Toulouse also to play Hull KR and a home game against Featherstone. What a end to the regular fixtures before the split for the super 8's
Neil
07714488089
neilarber43@gmail.com

