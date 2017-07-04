WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So, do we get an actual trophy?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR So, do we get an actual trophy?

 
Post a reply

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 7:11 am
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9817
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
rebelrobin wrote:
Here s a puzzle if Kr beat Bradford then Toulouse and Halifax win next 2 games do we then put a youthful side out against Halifax in the hope they get in the 4 instead of Toulouse saves us a long trip to France twice


I think we just do what we'd do if they were any other teams. We might rest a few players against Fax (although Sheens seems keener on building momentum and cohesion than on conserving energy), but trying to lose a game deliberately is a pretty dubious tactic. No more so than when I was shouting at Thomas Minns to commit a professional foul in the MPG, but the situation isn't quite that desperate.

If the reward for top is two trips to France, it will be a bit of a ffs feeling, and depending on how fixtures fall it might be worth treating a Catalans away fixture as a shot to nothing, with a bit of a different team.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 10:11 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 618
We have won the league we are in.The trophy and prize money are a bonus but due to format it's devalued. Still feel one up one down is so much fairer but that is out of our hands. Us winning this league was 8/11 at start of season,looks massive price now and hope a few lads paid their mortgages off? In any sport winning your league is an achievement but only rugby league can it count for nowt. Interesting times ahead
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Keiththered, Roggenrola, rover 2000, roversmad, SirStan and 98 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,0671,85776,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
34
- 16OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM