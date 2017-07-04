rebelrobin wrote: Here s a puzzle if Kr beat Bradford then Toulouse and Halifax win next 2 games do we then put a youthful side out against Halifax in the hope they get in the 4 instead of Toulouse saves us a long trip to France twice

I think we just do what we'd do if they were any other teams. We might rest a few players against Fax (although Sheens seems keener on building momentum and cohesion than on conserving energy), but trying to lose a game deliberately is a pretty dubious tactic. No more so than when I was shouting at Thomas Minns to commit a professional foul in the MPG, but the situation isn't quite that desperate.If the reward for top is two trips to France, it will be a bit of a ffs feeling, and depending on how fixtures fall it might be worth treating a Catalans away fixture as a shot to nothing, with a bit of a different team.