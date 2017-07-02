WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So, do we get an actual trophy?

So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:37 pm
Asking for a friend

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:02 pm
Explain your gag for the thicko's amongst us???
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:21 pm
At home against Toulouse we get league leader sheild

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 7:48 am
rebelrobin wrote:
At home against Toulouse we get league leader sheild

WOW you kidding or what I will not be able to sleep now till I see it :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:13 am
cravenpark1 wrote:
WOW you kidding or what I will not be able to sleep now till I see it :lol: :lol: :lol:


Image
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

