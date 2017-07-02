WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - So, do we get an actual trophy?

So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:37 pm
SirStan
Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:37 pm





Asking for a friend

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:02 pm
Sandro II Terrorista
Gold RLFANS Member





Explain your gag for the thicko's amongst us???
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: So, do we get an actual trophy?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:21 pm
rebelrobin
Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:21 pm



At home against Toulouse we get league leader sheild

Users browsing this forum: Alex Mc, Hessle Roader, hezza1969, Keiththered, rebelrobin, SirStan and 89 guests

