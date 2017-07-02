Mamo
Mcgilliveray
Cudjoe
Turner
Rankin/Murphy
Brough
Ridyard/Gaskell
Wakeman
Leeming
Ikahihifo
Symonds
Ferguson
Hinchcliffe
Rapira
Ta'ai
Clough
O'Brien
Plus Roberts Lawrence etc depends if Ukuma s up for playing though not like he was today.
This team would run any in the league close we just need to ensure top 8 and maybe add a couple of signings to replace Rapira and Ta'ai if they go.... and we will have a decent year next year if we can keep enough fit at the right time.
