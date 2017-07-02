WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Be nice if........

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:13 pm
fartown since 1961 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 23, 2011 1:27 pm
Posts: 1028
Mamo
Mcgilliveray
Cudjoe
Turner
Rankin/Murphy
Brough
Ridyard/Gaskell
Wakeman
Leeming
Ikahihifo
Symonds
Ferguson
Hinchcliffe

Rapira
Ta'ai
Clough
O'Brien

Plus Roberts Lawrence etc depends if Ukuma s up for playing though not like he was today.

This team would run any in the league close we just need to ensure top 8 and maybe add a couple of signings to replace Rapira and Ta'ai if they go.... and we will have a decent year next year if we can keep enough fit at the right time.

Users browsing this forum: 456, Code13, CumbriaGiant, fartown since 1961, GiantJake1988, jools, lincsrlfan, normycat, Run leroy , run !, SaleSlim, TheJudderman, Unbeliever and 148 guests

