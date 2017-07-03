WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v The Bulls

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Todays Game v The Bulls

 
Post a reply

Re: Todays Game v The Bulls

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:01 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7553
I think Bradford fans have some right to be smug after the game. We are battling for the top 4 and in my opinion they are the worst team in the league and although we never really thought we were going to lose the game should have been done and dusted by half time. I do wonder if Richard Marshall is setting the bar far too low for the players especially when listening to his interview after the game where he said he thought we were very good in the first half. Well we were pretty good in defence in all fairness but Bradford had nothing to offer missing their main players but in attack we were average to say the least. We must have bombed about 3 or 4 tries and once again put the ball down a hell of a lot in good conditions, not because of the quality of the defence, but simple unforced errors from poor basic skills.

I guess a coach at this level should not really have to be teaching players basic skills but in that respect at times we leave a lot to be desired. I think one more try in the 1st half their heads would have dropped and we could have run up a big score. As for the players I thought Sharp was superb as always, I thought Worrincy had a solid game on his return, I thought Wood had a good 1st half but was anonymous in the 2nd. Moore was especially good again and as much as I like Kaye's enthusiasm it was plain for all to see that our attack died a death when he came on and we lost a lot of momentum. I thought most of the forwards went ok but I expected more playing a bunch of kids but it all comes back to how much ball we put down.

By hook or by crook though next week is now massive, if we lose its done barring a miracle but if we can manage a win then given the remaining fixtures we would be favourites to make the 4. All on.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Todays Game v The Bulls

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:05 am
hooligan27 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 342
Just seen Luke Ambler had to stop a fax fan hitting a bulls fan. Who ever it was needs banning for life
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bubba, chazzerboy, Darwinsdad, Drust, Fax Machine, faxcar, Faxlore, hooligan27, mr t hall, smokinjoe and 96 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,5991,77076,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM