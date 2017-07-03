I think Bradford fans have some right to be smug after the game. We are battling for the top 4 and in my opinion they are the worst team in the league and although we never really thought we were going to lose the game should have been done and dusted by half time. I do wonder if Richard Marshall is setting the bar far too low for the players especially when listening to his interview after the game where he said he thought we were very good in the first half. Well we were pretty good in defence in all fairness but Bradford had nothing to offer missing their main players but in attack we were average to say the least. We must have bombed about 3 or 4 tries and once again put the ball down a hell of a lot in good conditions, not because of the quality of the defence, but simple unforced errors from poor basic skills.



I guess a coach at this level should not really have to be teaching players basic skills but in that respect at times we leave a lot to be desired. I think one more try in the 1st half their heads would have dropped and we could have run up a big score. As for the players I thought Sharp was superb as always, I thought Worrincy had a solid game on his return, I thought Wood had a good 1st half but was anonymous in the 2nd. Moore was especially good again and as much as I like Kaye's enthusiasm it was plain for all to see that our attack died a death when he came on and we lost a lot of momentum. I thought most of the forwards went ok but I expected more playing a bunch of kids but it all comes back to how much ball we put down.



By hook or by crook though next week is now massive, if we lose its done barring a miracle but if we can manage a win then given the remaining fixtures we would be favourites to make the 4. All on.