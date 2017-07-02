WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v The Bulls

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:29 pm
Well we nearly did manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory today!
Built some good approachwork pressure at times but then knocked on or looked clueless in last third at times.
Fortunately we did enough to hang on.
It's not pretty at the moment but it's all about the league points now and hope Toulouse start to implode.
(Credit to Bulls fans for staying until the end -they were also great in Blackpool.)
MOM was Will Sharp for me.
Crowd over 3,000.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:09 pm
Yes, agree with that, made some big yards today and on another day would have had a couple of more scores spoiled only by putting too much ball down again and Ben K trying too hard and having a bit of a mare on his return.

Just a genuine question from the game on the rules surrounding the Bulls last try.

Immediately after the score the ref stopped the clock, and I mean immediately before the conversion was kicked.
The time for placing the ball and the run up to the kick the clock was stopped.
He then re started the clock after the quick conversion and then stopped it again as Fax were walking to the kick off leaving 10 seconds of play and that mad final play until the whistle went.
This meant there was around a minute from the try being scored, conversion and kick off with the 10 seconds remaining.
Can the ref just stop the clock like that for a conversion or is there a stipulated time allowed?
At the time Scott Murrell approached the ref, pointed to the clock and asked why it had been stopped before the conversion and got told to go away.
Never seem this before and couldn't find anything on it.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:30 pm
I thought the rule was the clock gets stopped 1 minute after the try was scored?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:45 pm
That's what I thought and we see it more to stop the scoring side gaining any advantage like running the clock down when they are in front with only a minute or so to go.

In this case it favored or gave an advantage to the side who were behind giving extra time to snatch a win at the end and that's what I have not seen before, not having a moan or gripe just wondered what should apply.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:05 pm
Just regarding the clock, the ref stopped it because when we scored the fax player inexplicably threw the ball away. If he hadn't i don't think we'd have even got to the kick-off, as you rightly said, the clocks meant to run for at least a minute.

Good assement from OP. Honestly if we had have nicked it at the end i think it would have been an undeserved win. Thought you guys tried your best to keep us in the game. Knock-on-athon i think is the saying.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:28 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Just regarding the clock, the ref stopped it because when we scored the fax player inexplicably threw the ball away. If he hadn't i don't think we'd have even got to the kick-off, as you rightly said, the clocks meant to run for at least a minute.

Good assessment from OP. Honestly if we had have nicked it at the end i think it would have been an undeserved win. Thought you guys tried your best to keep us in the game. Knock-on-athon i think is the saying.


Thanks, that explains it for the clock.

Poor ball retention in a lot of games all season.
A couple of examples.
At Oldham for knock on's, 22 in the first half alone evenly split across the sides.
At Fev in the cup by coughing the ball up we had done about 470 odd tackles by the 70th minute when I watched it back.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:36 pm
A win is a win and until the last 3 mins we never looked under threat of losing today.
Some fans feel we should have won by more but for me beating the Bulls at home again (no defeats in 3 games) and for winning for the sixth time in 9 games is fantastic! Come on this is the once mighty Bulls the darlings of the media cos they have more fans than the likes of us!!!

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 2:07 am
As has been mentioned 2 points is always welcome, however I cannot help but have flashbacks to the pre season when fax had to cut its cloth accordingly'
In hindsight (always with a glass half full), RM ventured to stress he would be using the experienced guys to help bolster the coaching, from reading the reports every week the attacking/ finishing guys are not doing their job, I constantly read we knocked on, have no idea on how to put the ball over the line, are clueless in the oppos'22 excetera excetera.
A coach can only do the work during the week, once the thirteen are over the white line he is more or less powerless to affect things, but is that not what the senior players should be doing on the park, guiding encouraging, reprimanding?
Or did I read it all wrong and RM runs a democratic ship as long as people do as their told, again rumours about players being told they will do this, that or the other or there is the door.
We as fans do not have a right to know what RM says behind closed doors every time but some clear guidance as to what is happening will go a long way to appease disgruntled fans.
As always just my thought and humble opinion.
My Humble Opinion Only - let the knockers begin.


