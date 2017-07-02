Living The Dream wrote: Well we nearly did manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory today!

Built some good approach work pressure at times but then knocked on or looked clueless in last third at times.

Fortunately we did enough to hang on.

It's not pretty at the moment but it's all about the league points now and hope Toulouse start to implode.

(Credit to Bulls fans for staying until the end -they were also great in Blackpool.)

MOM was Will Sharp for me.

Crowd over 3,000.

Yes, agree with that, made some big yards today and on another day would have had a couple of more scores spoiled only by putting too much ball down again and Ben K trying too hard and having a bit of a mare on his return.Just a genuine question from the game on the rules surrounding the Bulls last try.Immediately after the score the ref stopped the clock, and I mean immediately before the conversion was kicked.The time for placing the ball and the run up to the kick the clock was stopped.He then re started the clock after the quick conversion and then stopped it again as Fax were walking to the kick off leaving 10 seconds of play and that mad final play until the whistle went.This meant there was around a minute from the try being scored, conversion and kick off with the 10 seconds remaining.Can the ref just stop the clock like that for a conversion or is there a stipulated time allowed?At the time Scott Murrell approached the ref, pointed to the clock and asked why it had been stopped before the conversion and got told to go away.Never seem this before and couldn't find anything on it.