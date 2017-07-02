WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Todays Game v The Bulls

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:29 pm
Living The Dream Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 05, 2012 1:03 pm
Posts: 644
Well we nearly did manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory today!
Built some good approachwork pressure at times but then knocked on or looked clueless in last third at times.
Fortunately we did enough to hang on.
It's not pretty at the moment but it's all about the league points now and hope Toulouse start to implode.
(Credit to Bulls fans for staying until the end -they were also great in Blackpool.)
MOM was Will Sharp for me.
Crowd over 3,000.

Users browsing this forum: C Cup, faxcar, Hudd-Shay, Living The Dream, Pellon Boy, rugbyreddog, thefaxfanman, TwistTheMellonMan, Uptonfax and 165 guests

