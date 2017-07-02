Well we nearly did manage to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory today!

Built some good approachwork pressure at times but then knocked on or looked clueless in last third at times.

Fortunately we did enough to hang on.

It's not pretty at the moment but it's all about the league points now and hope Toulouse start to implode.

(Credit to Bulls fans for staying until the end -they were also great in Blackpool.)

MOM was Will Sharp for me.

Crowd over 3,000.