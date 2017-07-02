WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reiss Butterworth

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Reiss Butterworth

 
Post a reply

Reiss Butterworth

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:19 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4588
Yet another one off the production line. Thought he was outstanding. Took the line on and dictated play bringing runners on the inside. A few stray passes after being put under pressure, but apart from that, thought he was one of the best players on the field. One of the few who knows how to bend their back and tackle low down. Hope he keeps his place as he fully deserves it. If we go down, lets start rebuilding around the likes of Butterworth, Pickersgill etc think our more established academy players like Ryan, Bentley, Oakes etc will unfortuantely be snapped up.

Re: Reiss Butterworth

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:17 am
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1597
It sounded as if he was doing ok from the BCB commentary, so thanks for your observations about a player I hope comes through, whatever "creative" position he ends up in. IIRC he got a two year contract, what I do not know and could someone help here please, his birthday is 7/12/98, does that mean he's still U19 qualifying age next season?

Re: Reiss Butterworth

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:32 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26836
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Think it works on academic years Martin. E.g. if you're under 19 on 31 Aug then you're eligible for a year from then, but that's a guess.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], bobsmyuncle, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Ewwenorfolk, Fr13daY, Google [Bot], hereagain, martinwildbull, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, phillgee, Pumpetypump, rebelrobin, Scarey71 and 164 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,596,2581,95176,0724,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 19:30
CH1
DONCASTER
v
OXFORD  
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM