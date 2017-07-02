WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Reiss Butterworth

Reiss Butterworth

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:19 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4582
Yet another one off the production line. Thought he was outstanding. Took the line on and dictated play bringing runners on the inside. A few stray passes after being put under pressure, but apart from that, thought he was one of the best players on the field. One of the few who knows how to bend their back and tackle low down. Hope he keeps his place as he fully deserves it. If we go down, lets start rebuilding around the likes of Butterworth, Pickersgill etc think our more established academy players like Ryan, Bentley, Oakes etc will unfortuantely be snapped up.

