roger daly wrote: Can you remember a couple of years ago the good Dr caused a bit of a storm when he said Super League was wrong to accept the Sky bid straight and also for so long, they should see if any other options could be found. I believe he said something like



"You don't marry the first bird you sleep with"



I think he's been proved right

Its not just the sky deal or the RFL thats the problem. The clubs have become so lazy and don't market or "speculate to accumulate". They take the sky money, put out a few tweets and thats it. The sport has gone backwards so much since the the boom years 96-to the mid 2000s. The crowds are falling and apart from Wigan and to an extent Leeds, the clubs do nothing to market their players. Remember how we marketed Robbie Paul? Every young kid in Bradford knew who he was and wanted to be him. People go on about getting players recognised outside the M62 corridor, but things have got so bad i think we're struggling to get players recognised IN the M62 corridor. To use an example, Tom Johnstone is one of the most exciting prospects in the game at the moment. His highlights reel would make for good viewing. But if i printed a picture and took it around Wakefield (bearing in mind he is also a HG player) i bet not even 50% of the Wakefield public wpuld recognise him. Thats just an example, all clubs are guilty of not marketing IMHO