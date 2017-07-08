WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 8:42 am
bowlingboy
I think Super league and the championship have been massively unersold financially to sky..

Bigger central funding pots would allow for more stability and growth.
Maybe compete with the NRL too!

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

roger daly
I still don't think we will be relegated

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

madasmcmadammcmad2
Sky Sports‏ @SkySportRL 1m1 minute ago
New US based investment group raises interest in Bradford Bulls following "early but advanced" talks with RFL and Super League Europe
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Bulliac
bowlingboy wrote:
I think Super league and the championship have been massively unersold financially to sky..

Bigger central funding pots would allow for more stability and growth.
Maybe compete with the NRL too!


We may think that, but to realise higher prices for TV rights we need more bidders to put the price up. Fact is there is no-one who can realistically bid enough to make Sky increase their offer.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Bull Mania
madasmcmadammcmad2 wrote:
Sky Sports‏ @SkySportRL 1m1 minute ago
More
New US based investment group raises interest in Bradford Bulls following "early but advanced" talks with RFL and Super League Europe



Thats the second time you've fallen for a Fax fans twitter post. Honestly don't know how he has the will to keep on with the same joke a year on...

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

RAB-2411
Bulliac wrote:
We may think that, but to realise higher prices for TV rights we need more bidders to put the price up. Fact is there is no-one who can realistically bid enough to make Sky increase their offer.


I agree. RFL should be coming up with a huge portfolio of evidence to market RL as the massively entertaining game that it is, turn it into a top presentation and getting somebody with a lot of charisma to present the case to BT Sports; getting them interested would give Sky some competition which would hopefully lead to a better deal for RL.

Can't see it happening!

Best chance is for England to somehow win the WC down-under and serious competition for RL coverage is born from that excitement.

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Greg Florimos Boots
Bull Mania wrote:
Thats the second time you've fallen for a Fax fans twitter post. Honestly don't know how he has the will to keep on with the same joke a year on...


Its like it was funny the first time and possibly the 2nd and 3rd but like you say, doing the same thing over and over I can only imagine him sitting there giggling to himself with each one.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

roger daly
Bulliac wrote:
We may think that, but to realise higher prices for TV rights we need more bidders to put the price up. Fact is there is no-one who can realistically bid enough to make Sky increase their offer.



Can you remember a couple of years ago the good Dr caused a bit of a storm when he said Super League was wrong to accept the Sky bid straight and also for so long, they should see if any other options could be found. I believe he said something like

"You don't marry the first bird you sleep with"

I think he's been proved right

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Bull Mania
roger daly wrote:
Can you remember a couple of years ago the good Dr caused a bit of a storm when he said Super League was wrong to accept the Sky bid straight and also for so long, they should see if any other options could be found. I believe he said something like

"You don't marry the first bird you sleep with"

I think he's been proved right



Its not just the sky deal or the RFL thats the problem. The clubs have become so lazy and don't market or "speculate to accumulate". They take the sky money, put out a few tweets and thats it. The sport has gone backwards so much since the the boom years 96-to the mid 2000s. The crowds are falling and apart from Wigan and to an extent Leeds, the clubs do nothing to market their players. Remember how we marketed Robbie Paul? Every young kid in Bradford knew who he was and wanted to be him. People go on about getting players recognised outside the M62 corridor, but things have got so bad i think we're struggling to get players recognised IN the M62 corridor. To use an example, Tom Johnstone is one of the most exciting prospects in the game at the moment. His highlights reel would make for good viewing. But if i printed a picture and took it around Wakefield (bearing in mind he is also a HG player) i bet not even 50% of the Wakefield public wpuld recognise him. Thats just an example, all clubs are guilty of not marketing IMHO

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Bulliac
Well, fair enough, that's pretty funny Roger, but the reality is there aren't any other birds willing to sleep with the RFL.

The only options are well known broadcasters, so hardly hiding and waiting to be discovered by the RFL. The sale of broadcasting rights is a public auction and the others haven't made any successful bids as yet. The good doctor's idea is fine - maybe he should tell us who he has in mind?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
