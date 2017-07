bowlingboy wrote:

To be fair if we are building a proper quality squad for straight promotion from c1 next year ala Toronto,



I'm on board with it..



I don't care what league we are in, if the intention to build and progress is there.



If we do go down the RFL has effectively wasted two years for us as a club, and starved us of money via central funding, making us more likely to fail.

Gotta love their progressive and constructive thinking.