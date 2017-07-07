WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:00 pm
bowlingboy
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 786
Hhhhhhhmmmm what does all this mean for the not getting relegated theory?

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:36 pm
roger daly
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2999
Still a couple more to come soon

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:38 pm
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7740
I didn't expect Hallas to return but I'm glad he's signed permanent for you guys and hopefully he can kick on from there now.

Be interesting to see if Oledzki & Smith return in next few weeks.

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:38 pm
roger daly
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2999
RickyF1 wrote:
Hallas is class. If true good news.

Not sure what to think of Tonga.

Roger when do you think we will hear?



I don't know pal.

I think Hallas is a good signing, a good hard grafter

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:51 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2602
Location: No longer Bradford
I'd be very happy with Hallas signing permanently. Agree with the comments about him being a grafter.
