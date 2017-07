Bull Mania wrote: Are we in dire need for forwards? Margrin, Peltier, Oledzki, Davies, Sironen, Roche, Bentley, Smith, Hallas, Moore is a pretty big pack. I wouldn't say we're in more need of forwards than we are backs. For me its about getting better more experienced players than players in specific positions.

Take Oledski out of that as leeds will certainly call him back and maybe Smith too. We still dont know whats happening with Moores court case and Sironen's a bit of an unknown quantity. Then we're pretty much back to set of forwards that have been getting bullied all year. So I'd certainly say we could use another experienced forward or two.