WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegated before the Shield starts....

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Relegated before the Shield starts....

 
Post a reply

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:30 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1075
roger daly wrote:
Utility back, but a very good one for starters. Centre plus others


This week?

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 2:29 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1601
does plus others mean any forwards, RD?

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:03 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2995
martinwildbull wrote:
does plus others mean any forwards, RD?



Quite possibly

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:04 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2995
thepimp007 wrote:
This week?



I'd be a liar if I said I knew exactly when mate

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 7:26 pm
Jimmy 4 Bradford User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 03, 2011 10:01 pm
Posts: 202
I've heard a certain mr Clare might be coming back from Leigh to gin match fitness following his bad injury in Feb (thought it was season ending) so would defo help at full back or wing

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:07 pm
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1075
roger daly wrote:
I'd be a liar if I said I knew exactly when mate


Well one down mate haha. Any names or is that too cheeky

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:50 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2995
thepimp007 wrote:
Well one down mate haha. Any names or is that too cheeky



No pal, I didn't hear anything about Aston signing.

My lad didn't hear anything about it till last last, may have to sack him and get a new source ha

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:37 am
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1601
this is definitely one benefit of our perpetual crisis, 24/365 speculation about who is about to join us. Keep up the good work Roger!

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:49 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2596
Location: No longer Bradford
Well Aston was one of the three names I was told, so perhaps the guy who told me isn't as reliable as I thought. In fact when he mentioned it to me, it was Aston's name that made me think he was talking out of his posterior.

The other two names he mentioned are hardly surprises though, largely because they've already been mentioned on this thread.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, billypop, Bing [Bot], Bullmans Parade, captaincaveman, Creedy Bull, debaser, Fr13daY, HiramC, paulwalker71, RAB-2411, roger daly, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, tikkabull, YorkshireRider and 157 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,6971,67576,0844,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM