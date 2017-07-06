WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegated before the Shield starts....

Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:57 am
HamsterChops wrote:
You say that, but even with the 12 points back, we'd have one foot over the edge of the cliff right now.

Actually, I disagree with that.

The deduction is, in many ways a 'mental thing', we know that from so many interviews with players, and to suggest that our playing record would have been exactly the same, had we had our points on the board, is quite wrong, imo. We could have saved the drop, relatively easily, by keeping either the players or the points, losing both though was too much.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:35 am
roger daly wrote:
More new signings on the way, don't panic guys


Plural?

Any idea on position, permanent/loan etc?

Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:50 am
roger daly wrote:
More new signings on the way, don't panic guys


Unless its Superman and the Flash I can't see it making much difference.....
Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:56 am
RAB-2411 wrote:
Plural?

Any idea on position, permanent/loan etc?



Utility back, but a very good one for starters. Centre plus others

Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:03 pm
Sounds promising.
Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:06 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Sounds promising.


It does, but think we'll run out of time. Won't say "too little too late" as that is a bit unfair as the owners did buy Chisholm & Smith who both got long term injuries. If both has have been fit i think we would have a few more points on the board.
