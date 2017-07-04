WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegated before the Shield starts....

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:51 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 494
Location: Depends whose asking
rugbyreddog wrote:
I've heard that we are to be relegated and the fans are to distributed amongst the remaining clubs.

and apparently the moon is NOT made of cheese!

Damn, is there nothing the RFL havent damaged!

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:14 pm
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 782
tomorrow is D day for the infamous "meeting" isn't it??

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:48 pm
Fax4Life User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 22, 2004 8:08 pm
Posts: 5783
Location: Halifax, Yorkshire,England
paulwalker71 wrote:
Is there another sport on the planet that changes the competition rules part way through a season?


No they wouldn't nor would they base a decision like this on the size of a clubs support? Even us Fax fans respect you lot sticking with it through thin and thin we can sympathise as we had lots of cr*p for many years culminating in relegation with one win all season in 2003 and nearly getting relegated again in 2004 which would have probably put us into oblivion at a time you were still at your pomp!
BUT no sports club should be favoured purely because of their fan base come on if so in football clubs like Leeds Utd, Sunderland and Aston Villa would be put into the Premier League and Bournemouth, Burnley and Swansea would be put in the Championship when they are all where they are because of what happens on the pitch, which is where it should be decided end of story.
I am sick of hearing that you should be in SL and that Championship clubs rely on your support as without you we would all die - yes I admit clubs like us do benefit from having Bradford Bulls coming to town and it does boost our finances but so did Leigh the last few years they were in our league, Cas did back in time too life goes on!
I do agree though that it will be the clubs who make the decision as the game is run by the SL clubs with the rest being lap dogs the RFL are pretty powerless really and yes many Championship club Chairman might go for the money and vote to keep you up by expanding the Championship.
But its not sport though is it???

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:10 am
bowlingboy Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 782
We wouldn't be getting relegated because of what was done on the pitch though would We?
We would be getting relegated because of a 12 point deduction before we started.
When we should have been in c1 anyway.
This year has been a total waste of time and very damaging to a new club.
Only because the initial situation was mishandled by the RFL.
That's why we shouldn't get relegated because we should never have been here anyway.
Take off the blue and white tinted glasses..
