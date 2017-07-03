|
I must be in the minority in this league wanting Bradford to stay up although I guess they have not painted themselves in a great light in this division. It was nice to see a decent crowd down at the Shay yesterday and good to see more Fax fans than usual. As has been said the Championship will survive without them but clubs will lose out and have to cut their cloth accordingly. If the RFL are going to save them though they would have to announce something very quick as it stands wouldnt Bradford have to win something like 6 out of 10 games to even stand a chance of staying up?
Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:17 am
I must be in the minority in this league wanting Bradford to stay up although I guess they have not painted themselves in a great light in this division. It was nice to see a decent crowd down at the Shay yesterday and good to see more Fax fans than usual. As has been said the Championship will survive without them but clubs will lose out and have to cut their cloth accordingly. If the RFL are going to save them though they would have to announce something very quick as it stands wouldnt Bradford have to win something like 6 out of 10 games to even stand a chance of staying up?
And that would be with the other teams above us not winning any. (Unfortunately they have to play each other in the Shield so that won't happen)
Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:34 am
How can it be 40k a year to other teams. Let's say for arguments sake Bulls take 1000 fans, which I would say some games its definitely less than that, at say £18 or less a time, falls a long way short of 40k
I don't think we are as valuable as what we think, certainly be missed, but not as much as we think
Anyway we won't be getting relegated, Mr Wood will make sure of that
you would have had to bring over 2,000 fans to swinton for them to make that much and the attendance in total was 1193 when you played them, even if it was all bulls fans and no swinton fans that's still way short of 40k, when they played hull kr attendance was 1375
Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:41 am
you would have had to bring over 2,000 fans to swinton for them to make that much and the attendance in total was 1193 when you played them, even if it was all bulls fans and no swinton fans that's still way short of 40k, when they played hull kr attendance was 1375
Perhaps he was taking beer sales into consideration. We need to drink a lot of beer to get through a match.
Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:45 am
thought you didn't drink at games, hence why green said club went bust because fans didn't buy pies and beer
Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:53 am
as it stands hull kr, London, fev and possibly Halifax or Toulouse top 4, do batley, sheff. Rochdale, Dewsbury, Oldham, swinton and bulls all play each other one more time?
Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:34 am
It's nothing to do with the Bulls. The RFL put us in CH with -12 to save the sorry backsides of them selves and the rest of the bankrupt clubs in the CH. Had we been put in CH1 we would obviously have got promotion and so would be playing 2018 in the CH. If they change the rules then they are just righting the wrong they have already done.
I also think there was an element of 'They may get their act together and challenge Toronto for auto promotion'. Now that would never do
Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:46 am
I have seen a number of posts here and there which refer to the RFL saving the Bulls by changing the rules. It amazes me that anyone of sound mind realistically thinks that the RFL would change the structure just to save the Bulls. If the structure change happens then one of the consequences may (or may not) be that the Bulls are not relegated i.e consequence not reason. It seems that paranoia is rife.
Mon Jul 03, 2017 9:53 am
That's why I said SOME Bulls fans,,,if you go down and the rfl save you what will you view be then??
If you dig really, really deep,"some", Bulls fans (and even "some" Fev fans) quite possiblly think the moon is made from cheese. It doesn't make any difference because it doesn't change the fact that the big majority on here (which I'll take as being representative) wanted to start this season in Champ1. Quite truthfully, I've not met a Bulls' fan who wanted to be in this division after the winding up. Though, yeah, I'm pretty certain there must be the odd one.
It's disappointing not to be an asset to this division (though I think our fans have added significantly to the coffers), but starting on -12, with no team, no kit, no money, no training ground, and all to satisfy our 'saviours' the RFL who couldn't be bothered to draw up a different fixture list. Remember, the RFL decreed all this - even picking the owners who appear to have had the least money of all those putting in for the club and
fixing a -12 penalty (even though some creditors have been paid back), .
If we finish up back in this league next year, again at the whim of the RFL, you can bet your life it won't be for our
benefit.
