I must be in the minority in this league wanting Bradford to stay up although I guess they have not painted themselves in a great light in this division. It was nice to see a decent crowd down at the Shay yesterday and good to see more Fax fans than usual. As has been said the Championship will survive without them but clubs will lose out and have to cut their cloth accordingly. If the RFL are going to save them though they would have to announce something very quick as it stands wouldnt Bradford have to win something like 6 out of 10 games to even stand a chance of staying up?