Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:08 am
Greg Florimos Boots User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am
Posts: 7553
I must be in the minority in this league wanting Bradford to stay up although I guess they have not painted themselves in a great light in this division. It was nice to see a decent crowd down at the Shay yesterday and good to see more Fax fans than usual. As has been said the Championship will survive without them but clubs will lose out and have to cut their cloth accordingly. If the RFL are going to save them though they would have to announce something very quick as it stands wouldnt Bradford have to win something like 6 out of 10 games to even stand a chance of staying up?

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:17 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3921
Location: Hornsea
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
I must be in the minority in this league wanting Bradford to stay up although I guess they have not painted themselves in a great light in this division. It was nice to see a decent crowd down at the Shay yesterday and good to see more Fax fans than usual. As has been said the Championship will survive without them but clubs will lose out and have to cut their cloth accordingly. If the RFL are going to save them though they would have to announce something very quick as it stands wouldnt Bradford have to win something like 6 out of 10 games to even stand a chance of staying up?

And that would be with the other teams above us not winning any. (Unfortunately they have to play each other in the Shield so that won't happen)
