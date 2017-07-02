Bar Sheffield, all the bottom eight have a similar record. It's not inconceivable (especially with reinforcements) that the Bulls could beat them all, allied with a win or two in the remaining regular league games, and the entirely possible scenario of one of the teams above the bottom two going into free fall, they could stay up easily.



Not saying that will happen, but staying up would not be a sporting miracle. Lose against Swinton and I'd say would be miracle territory.