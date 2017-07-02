WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:08 pm
Spannerz
Too little too late! You don't seriously believe the RFL has ever had a "Master Plan" do you? Unless it involves the Wolfpack playing out of Odsal ;-)

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:09 pm
Bull Mania
I would imagine the championship chairman including yours will be wanting, and probably voting to keep us in the championship.

As Duckman said, the Bulls fans wanted to start in L1 this year and if we finish in bottom 2, we feel we should be in L1 next year.

If we the structure changes, its not the Bulls fans that will have made them. It will be the championship club chariman likely voting for it and being put through by RFL. Won't stop fans on social.m media and on here writing rubbish about Bradford, when its their own club that is probably responsible for us unfairly staying in this league.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:14 pm
Fr13daY
Let's be clear though, we were put in this league with -12 points, no players, no kit, no staff, no training ground and with a huge financial penalty; at a time when signing players would be almost impossible anyway, three weeks before the season started by the RFL. Against the will of pretty much all bulls fans who wanted to start in the lower league anyway.

If these idiots running the RFL want to change the rules to preserve their position (like they have done exempting the 1st place winner from the promotion playoffs in Champ 1, to absolutely ensure that Toronto deffo go up) or the financial position of the game (or the Championship) they can do. It's their competition after all. IMO It's all looking a little shady and seedy though.

But in the case of Bradford this season, this WAS all machinations of the RFL; from choosing the owners, the punishment, setting us up to fail from the get-go, pretty much everything. If they're going to keep us in this league, rightly or wrongly, I daresay they couldn't give two hoots what the fans think anyway.
Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:38 pm
How can it be 40k a year to other teams. Let's say for arguments sake Bulls take 1000 fans, which I would say some games its definitely less than that, at say £18 or less a time, falls a long way short of 40k

I don't think we are as valuable as what we think, certainly be missed, but not as much as we think

Anyway we won't be getting relegated, Mr Wood will make sure of that

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:03 pm
Duckman
Well, some late changes to the structure started today. An rfl tweet about there being no promotion playoff final from c1 this year like last year, instead the team finishing 1st goes up automatically without the risk of losing the one off game..... That's handy for Toronto.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:38 pm
paulwalker71
Is there another sport on the planet that changes the competition rules part way through a season?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:53 pm
was always gonna be like that 2nd to 5th play off for the other promotion place its no secret or conspiracy by rfl

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:26 pm
thepimp007
To be fair mate think me and you Have had same views throughout

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:31 pm
HamsterChops
I've not seen the tweet in question, but the structure at the start of the season for C1 was announced as...

Top 8 / Bottom 8 split part way through season.

Bottom 8 play another 7 games each, after which the "top" 4 of those have a "Shield" competition of Semi Finals and Final.

Top 8 play another 7 games each, after which the 1st place team gets promoted. 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th have a playoff (Semi Finals & Final), the winner of which also gains promotion.

Has that changed?

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:33 pm
thepimp007
Wakey start playing above the rubbish they are and now you start piping up. If they were as rubbish as normal you wouldn't be on here so head back in your hole as it won't be long before wakey are clinging on by edge of teeth again. Some of your fans are carrying on like you are champions never be there hope it comes crashing down
