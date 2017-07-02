Spannerz Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sun Jun 09, 2002 10:29 pm

Posts: 996



Too little too late! You don't seriously believe the RFL has ever had a "Master Plan" do you? Unless it involves the Wolfpack playing out of Odsal Bull Mania

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am

Posts: 4584

blueandwhite wrote: Hull KR up another Super League team down - no difference



Championship was surviving without Bradford and still will - could Bradford survive on crowds if any from Oxford, Coventry etc?



I'm sure RL will change things so you don't go down - rightly or wrongly





I would imagine the championship chairman including yours will be wanting, and probably voting to keep us in the championship.



As Duckman said, the Bulls fans wanted to start in L1 this year and if we finish in bottom 2, we feel we should be in L1 next year.



If we the structure changes, its not the Bulls fans that will have made them. It will be the championship club chariman likely voting for it and being put through by RFL. Won't stop fans on social.m media and on here writing rubbish about Bradford, when its their own club that is probably responsible for us unfairly staying in this league. I would imagine the championship chairman including yours will be wanting, and probably voting to keep us in the championship.As Duckman said, the Bulls fans wanted to start in L1 this year and if we finish in bottom 2, we feel we should be in L1 next year.If we the structure changes, its not the Bulls fans that will have made them. It will be the championship club chariman likely voting for it and being put through by RFL. Won't stop fans on social.m media and on here writing rubbish about Bradford, when its their own club that is probably responsible for us unfairly staying in this league. Fr13daY

Strong-running second rower



Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm

Posts: 406

Location: A floating palace of ignorance



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm406A floating palace of ignorance blueandwhite wrote: Hull KR up another Super League team down - no difference



Championship was surviving without Bradford and still will - could Bradford survive on crowds if any from Oxford, Coventry etc?



I'm sure RL will change things so you don't go down - rightly or wrongly



Let's be clear though, we were put in this league with -12 points, no players, no kit, no staff, no training ground and with a huge financial penalty; at a time when signing players would be almost impossible anyway, three weeks before the season started by the RFL. Against the will of pretty much all bulls fans who wanted to start in the lower league anyway.



If these idiots running the RFL want to change the rules to preserve their position (like they have done exempting the 1st place winner from the promotion playoffs in Champ 1, to absolutely ensure that Toronto deffo go up) or the financial position of the game (or the Championship) they can do. It's their competition after all. IMO It's all looking a little shady and seedy though.



But in the case of Bradford this season, this WAS all machinations of the RFL; from choosing the owners, the punishment, setting us up to fail from the get-go, pretty much everything. If they're going to keep us in this league, rightly or wrongly, I daresay they couldn't give two hoots what the fans think anyway. Let's be clear though, we were put in this league with -12 points, no players, no kit, no staff, no training ground and with a huge financial penalty; at a time when signing players would be almost impossible anyway, three weeks before the season startedthe RFL. Against the will of pretty much all bulls fans who wanted to start in the lower league anyway.If these idiots running the RFL want to change the rules to preserve their position (like they have done exempting the 1st place winner from the promotion playoffs in Champ 1, toensure that Toronto deffo go up) or the financial position of the game (or the Championship) they can do. It's their competition after all. IMO It's all looking a little shady and seedy though.But in the case of Bradford this season, thisall machinations of the RFL; from choosing the owners, the punishment, setting us up to fail from the get-go, pretty much everything. If they're going to keep us in this league, rightly or wrongly, I daresay they couldn't give two hoots what the fans think anyway. Last edited by Fr13daY on Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:10 pm, edited 2 times in total. Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on. roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm

Posts: 2987

RickyF1 wrote: To be totally honest I'm not bothered either way.



My fear is KR go up Bulls go down and then what for the poor teams of the championship. No real support going to away games.



Think I read somewhere that the Bulls been in the championship is worth 40k to a team like Swinton. Plus another 40k from KR. Can Swinton and others survive another year without that 80k.





How can it be 40k a year to other teams. Let's say for arguments sake Bulls take 1000 fans, which I would say some games its definitely less than that, at say £18 or less a time, falls a long way short of 40k



I don't think we are as valuable as what we think, certainly be missed, but not as much as we think



Anyway we won't be getting relegated, Mr Wood will make sure of that How can it be 40k a year to other teams. Let's say for arguments sake Bulls take 1000 fans, which I would say some games its definitely less than that, at say £18 or less a time, falls a long way short of 40kI don't think we are as valuable as what we think, certainly be missed, but not as much as we thinkAnyway we won't be getting relegated, Mr Wood will make sure of that Duckman

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm

Posts: 3846

Location: Waiting for an announcment...

Well, some late changes to the structure started today. An rfl tweet about there being no promotion playoff final from c1 this year like last year, instead the team finishing 1st goes up automatically without the risk of losing the one off game..... That's handy for Toronto. paulwalker71

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm

Posts: 3228

Location: Bradford

Duckman wrote: Well, some late changes to the structure started today. An rfl tweet about there being no promotion playoff final from c1 this year like last year, instead the team finishing 1st goes up automatically without the risk of losing the one off game..... That's handy for Toronto.



Is there another sport on the planet that changes the competition rules part way through a season? Is there another sport on the planet that changes the competition rules part way through a season? barrajacks Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Feb 20, 2013 12:47 pm

Posts: 72

Duckman wrote: Well, some late changes to the structure started today. An rfl tweet about there being no promotion playoff final from c1 this year like last year, instead the team finishing 1st goes up automatically without the risk of losing the one off game..... That's handy for Toronto. was always gonna be like that 2nd to 5th play off for the other promotion place its no secret or conspiracy by rfl thepimp007

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am

Posts: 1069

woolly07 wrote: Exactly right.

I am sure the RFL have thought of that. HKR up. Us and one other down and replaced by Toronto + Cambrian team = Financial disaster for rest of championship.

I will be absolutely flabbergasted if we go down. My flabber will never have been so gasted if it happens.



To be fair mate think me and you Have had same views throughout To be fair mate think me and you Have had same views throughout HamsterChops

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm

Posts: 2583

Location: No longer Bradford

barrajacks wrote: was always gonna be like that 2nd to 5th play off for the other promotion place its no secret or conspiracy by rfl



I've not seen the tweet in question, but the structure at the start of the season for C1 was announced as...



Top 8 / Bottom 8 split part way through season.



Bottom 8 play another 7 games each, after which the "top" 4 of those have a "Shield" competition of Semi Finals and Final.



Top 8 play another 7 games each, after which the 1st place team gets promoted. 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th have a playoff (Semi Finals & Final), the winner of which also gains promotion.



Has that changed? I've not seen the tweet in question, but the structure at the start of the season for C1 was announced as...Top 8 / Bottom 8 split part way through season.Bottom 8 play another 7 games each, after which the "top" 4 of those have a "Shield" competition of Semi Finals and Final.Top 8 play another 7 games each, after which the 1st place team gets promoted. 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th have a playoff (Semi Finals & Final), the winner of which also gains promotion.Has that changed? thepimp007

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am

Posts: 1069

blueandwhite wrote: Hull KR up another Super League team down - no difference



Championship was surviving without Bradford and still will - could Bradford survive on crowds if any from Oxford, Coventry etc?



I'm sure RL will change things so you don't go down - rightly or wrongly



Wakey start playing above the rubbish they are and now you start piping up. If they were as rubbish as normal you wouldn't be on here so head back in your hole as it won't be long before wakey are clinging on by edge of teeth again. Some of your fans are carrying on like you are champions never be there hope it comes crashing down Wakey start playing above the rubbish they are and now you start piping up. If they were as rubbish as normal you wouldn't be on here so head back in your hole as it won't be long before wakey are clinging on by edge of teeth again. Some of your fans are carrying on like you are champions never be there hope it comes crashing down Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: barrajacks, debaser, Duckman, Fax Machine, HiramC, paulwalker71, thepimp007 and 130 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,595,533 1,384 76,069 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00 SL WAKEFIELD v CASTLEFORD TV < Fri : 10:50 NRL SYDNEY v SOUTHS TV Fri : 20:00 SL ST. HELENS v HULL FC Fri : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v WIDNES Fri : 20:00 SL WARRINGTON v LEIGH Sat : 08:30 NRL PENRITH v MANLY TV Sat : 10:30 NRL MELBOURNE v PARRAMATTA TV Sat : 15:00 CH1 LONDON v HUNSLET Sat : 18:00 SL CATALANS v WIGAN TV Sat : 18:30 CH TOULOUSE v HALIFAX Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v OXFORD Sat : 20:00 CH1 TORONTO v GLOUC TV Sun : 07:00 NRL CANTERBURY v NEWCASTLE TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v KEIGHLEY Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v DONCASTER Sun : 15:00 CH1 NEWCASTLE v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH LONDON v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v SWINTON Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH1 CELTIC v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























