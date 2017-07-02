blueandwhite wrote: Hull KR up another Super League team down - no difference



Championship was surviving without Bradford and still will - could Bradford survive on crowds if any from Oxford, Coventry etc?



I'm sure RL will change things so you don't go down - rightly or wrongly

Let's be clear though, we were put in this league with -12 points, no players, no kit, no staff, no training ground and with a huge financial penalty; at a time when signing players would be almost impossible anyway, three weeks before the season startedthe RFL. Against the will of pretty much all bulls fans who wanted to start in the lower league anyway.If these idiots running the RFL want to change the rules to preserve their position (like they have done exempting the 1st place winner from the promotion playoffs in Champ 1, toensure that Toronto deffo go up) or the financial position of the game (or the Championship) they can do. It's their competition after all. IMO It's all looking a little shady and seedy though.But in the case of Bradford this season, thisall machinations of the RFL; from choosing the owners, the punishment, setting us up to fail from the get-go, pretty much everything. If they're going to keep us in this league, rightly or wrongly, I daresay they couldn't give two hoots what the fans think anyway.