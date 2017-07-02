WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Relegated before the Shield starts....

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:08 pm
Spannerz
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Jun 09, 2002 10:29 pm
Posts: 996
Too little too late! You don't seriously believe the RFL has ever had a "Master Plan" do you? Unless it involves the Wolfpack playing out of Odsal ;-)

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:09 pm
Bull Mania
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4583
blueandwhite wrote:
Hull KR up another Super League team down - no difference

Championship was surviving without Bradford and still will - could Bradford survive on crowds if any from Oxford, Coventry etc?

I'm sure RL will change things so you don't go down - rightly or wrongly



I would imagine the championship chairman including yours will be wanting, and probably voting to keep us in the championship.

As Duckman said, the Bulls fans wanted to start in L1 this year and if we finish in bottom 2, we feel we should be in L1 next year.

If we the structure changes, its not the Bulls fans that will have made them. It will be the championship club chariman likely voting for it and being put through by RFL. Won't stop fans on social.m media and on here writing rubbish about Bradford, when its their own club that is probably responsible for us unfairly staying in this league.

Re: Relegated before the Shield starts....

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:14 pm
Fr13daY
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm
Posts: 406
Location: A floating palace of ignorance
blueandwhite wrote:
Hull KR up another Super League team down - no difference

Championship was surviving without Bradford and still will - could Bradford survive on crowds if any from Oxford, Coventry etc?

I'm sure RL will change things so you don't go down - rightly or wrongly


Let's be clear though, we were put in this league with -12 points, no players, no kit, no staff, no training ground and with a huge financial penalty; at a time when signing players would be almost impossible anyway, three weeks before the season started by the RFL. Against the will of pretty much all bulls fans who wanted to start in the lower league anyway.

If these idiots running the RFL want to change the rules to preserve their position (like they have done exempting the 1st place winner from the playoffs in the lower league for promotion, to absolutely ensure that Toronto deffo go up) or the financial position of the game they will do. It's all looking a little shady and seedy to be honest.

But in the case of Bradford this season, this WAS all machinations of the RFL; from choosing the owners, the punishment, pretty much everything.
Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.
