blueandwhite wrote: Hull KR up another Super League team down - no difference



Championship was surviving without Bradford and still will - could Bradford survive on crowds if any from Oxford, Coventry etc?



I'm sure RL will change things so you don't go down - rightly or wrongly

Let's be clear though, we were put in this league with -12 points, no players, no kit, no staff, no training ground and with a huge financial penalty; at a time when signing players would be almost impossible anyway, three weeks before the season started by the RFL. Against the will of pretty much all bulls fans who wanted to start in the lower league anyway.If these idiots running the RFL want to change the rules to preserve their position (like they have done exempting the 1st place winner from the playoffs in the lower league for promotion, to absolutely ensure that Toronto deffo go up) or the financial position of the game they will do. It's all looking a little shady and seedy to be honest.But in the case of Bradford this season, this WAS all machinations of the RFL; from choosing the owners, the punishment, pretty much everything.