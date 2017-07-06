WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:15 am
tigertot User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15107
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
WAK 4
HUD 18
STS 12
WAR 10
WIG 16
SAL 12
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:20 am
BRK Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jan 30, 2011 3:49 pm
Posts: 221
CAS 14
HUD 8
HFC 2
WAR 7
WIG 8
LEE 4

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:21 am

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 6973
Location: Heart and mind at Headingley, body anywhere else in the world
CAS 14
HUD 12
HFC 10
WAR 8
WIG 6
SAL 4
Image

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 12:48 pm
rodhutch User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2006 6:35 pm
Posts: 628
Location: Ambleside Cumbria
CAS 16
HUD 10
STH 8
WAR 8
CAT 4
SAL 14

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:00 pm
deanos rhinos User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Jul 03, 2003 12:30 pm
Posts: 442
Location: Leeds
WAK 8
HUD 8
HFC 14
WAR 10
CAT 8
SAL 12

Cheers

Deanos Rhinos

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:22 pm
Xykojen User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Nov 06, 2013 1:51 pm
Posts: 133
Location: Lurking Somewhere
CAS 12
HUD 10
HFC 4
WAR 10
WIG 4
LEE 2
-Xyk

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:25 pm
Rhino46 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Feb 11, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 300
CAS 18
HUD 13
STH 6
WAR 10
WIG 18
LEE 4

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:28 pm
Priestley Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Feb 09, 2017 9:33 am
Posts: 22
CAS 20
HUD 14
HFC 8
WAR 20
WIG 10
SAL 8

Re: 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 1:41 pm
steve slippery morris User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Aug 27, 2006 4:43 pm
Posts: 547
CAS 14
HUD 6
HFC 10
WAR 10
WIG 12
SAL 4
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: acko, Bing [Bot], BRK, deanos rhinos, django, ducknumber1, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Joshheff90, Norman Stanley Fletcher, Norton123, Priestley, rodhutch, rodney_trotter, rollin thunder, rotherhamrhino, SmokeyTA, steve slippery morris, The Magic Rat, tigertot, Wardy67 and 169 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,597,2941,73876,0814,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM