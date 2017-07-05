WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 8:39 pm
FoxyRhino User avatar
Joined: Tue Feb 26, 2002 9:58 pm
Posts: 2923
Location: Leeds
CAS 14
HUD 12
HFC 8
WAR 10
WIG 10
LEE 8

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 9:42 pm
Broad Ings Warrior Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jan 31, 2007 12:05 pm
Posts: 110
CAS 8
HUD 8
STH 8
WAR 10
CAT 8
LEE 8

Post Wed Jul 05, 2017 11:39 pm
tvoc User avatar
Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2003 10:37 pm
Posts: 22175
CAS 14
HUD 14
STH 8
WAR 8
WIG 14
SAL 8

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 4:04 am
The Biffs Back User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 11, 2006 10:19 am
Posts: 4067
CAS 14
HUD 8
HFC 2
WAR 8
WIG 8
SAL 8
"...To those people that wrote this team off...
to all those that criticised this team...
tonight's for you"

Sir Kevin Sinfield

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 5:34 am
Joined: Wed Jun 07, 2006 8:19 pm
Posts: 344
CAS 8
HUD 13
HFC 4
WAR 7
CAT 6
LEE 4
