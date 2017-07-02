WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

2017 Southstander.com Prediction Competition Week 21

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:03 pm
This week's results

Week 20
Leeds 24 St Helens 22 - Leeds by 2
Castleford 24 Hull FC 22 - Castleford by 2
Catalans 40 Leigh 36 - Catalans by 4
Wakefield 26 Warrington 12 - Wakefield by 14
Salford 36 Huddersfield 20 - Salford by 16
Wigan 28 Widnes 12 - Wigan by 16


This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.

10 Ducknumber1 (Predictor of the week)
8 Carisma HFC, Jamie101, Rhinos69
7 Rhino-Mark, WF Rhino
6 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Him, John Boy 13, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Tvoc, Xykojen
5 Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter
4 Cuppabrew, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot
3 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch

Overall Table
90 Xykojen
89 Ducknumber1, The Biffs Back
87 Steamy, Tad Rhino
86 Jamie101, Tvoc
85 Rhinos69, ThePrinter
84 Priestley
82 BRK
81 Him, John Boy 13
80 Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino
79 FoxyRhino, Rodhutch
78 Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com
77 Finglas
76 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Old Feller
75 Biff Tannen, Rotherhamrhino
74 Tigertot
73 Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith
70 Phil Clarke
69 Loiner81
67 Rhino46
65 Highbury Rhino
40 Dave1612
24 William Eve
6 FGB
5 Mr. Zucchini Head

If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).

Wakefield (WAK) v Castleford (CAS)
Huddersfield (HUD) v Widnes (WID)
St Helens (STH) v Hull FC (HFC)
Warrington (WAR) v Leigh (LEI)
Catalans (CAT) v Wigan (WIG)
Salford (SAL) v Leeds (LEE)

Good luck

