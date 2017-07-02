This week's results



Week 20

Leeds 24 St Helens 22 - Leeds by 2

Castleford 24 Hull FC 22 - Castleford by 2

Catalans 40 Leigh 36 - Catalans by 4

Wakefield 26 Warrington 12 - Wakefield by 14

Salford 36 Huddersfield 20 - Salford by 16

Wigan 28 Widnes 12 - Wigan by 16





This week's scores. If anyone thinks their score is wrong, please let me know on the forum or PM me and I will check it.



10 Ducknumber1 (Predictor of the week)

8 Carisma HFC, Jamie101, Rhinos69

7 Rhino-Mark, WF Rhino

6 Biff Tannen, BRK, Broad Ings Warrior, Finglas, FoxyRhino, Him, John Boy 13, Phil Clarke, Priestley, Rotherhamrhino, Southstander.com, Steamy, Tad Rhino, Tvoc, Xykojen

5 Frosties., Highbury Rhino, Steve Slippery Morris, The Biffs Back, ThePrinter

4 Cuppabrew, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith, Tigertot

3 Deanos Rhinos, Rhino46, Rhinos_bish, Rodhutch



Overall Table

90 Xykojen

89 Ducknumber1, The Biffs Back

87 Steamy, Tad Rhino

86 Jamie101, Tvoc

85 Rhinos69, ThePrinter

84 Priestley

82 BRK

81 Him, John Boy 13

80 Broad Ings Warrior, Deanos Rhinos, Steve Slippery Morris, WF Rhino

79 FoxyRhino, Rodhutch

78 Frosties., Rhino-Mark, Southstander.com

77 Finglas

76 Carisma HFC, Cuppabrew, Old Feller

75 Biff Tannen, Rotherhamrhino

74 Tigertot

73 Rhinos_bish, Sarahgrhino, Taxi4stevesmith

70 Phil Clarke

69 Loiner81

67 Rhino46

65 Highbury Rhino

40 Dave1612

24 William Eve

6 FGB

5 Mr. Zucchini Head



If people could please post their predictions in the format of just the 3 letter code listed below for each team and then the margins, it would be appreciated (or just type DRAW for a draw prediction).



Wakefield (WAK) v Castleford (CAS)

Huddersfield (HUD) v Widnes (WID)

St Helens (STH) v Hull FC (HFC)

Warrington (WAR) v Leigh (LEI)

Catalans (CAT) v Wigan (WIG)

Salford (SAL) v Leeds (LEE)



Good luck