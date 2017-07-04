WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:56 am
Phuzzy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Nov 19, 2006 12:25 am
Posts: 2915
Location: Just about to go do some work!
I agree with everything said about Bateman on here. He really is something special!

Going on to the Lockers conundrum: I do think it's exacerbating the problem having MM off at the same time so starting with Powell is a good shout. That said, I don't think it's the full answer. It's the effect SOL has on the players around him as much as what he does himself. I did notice Sam bringing a little of that confidence and composure on occasion during Sunday's game but, at the moment at least, not at the level Lockers does. Andy Farrell used to have a similar galvanising effect. I had hoped Tommy would bring it this season (as it was cleat we had the same problem last season) but sadly that doesn't seem to be happening. I'm really not sure what the answer is from the current set up or even if there is one.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 12:09 pm
Levrier Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 429
At the very least with Sam you expect the ball to be caught. This is a big step up from the churning stomach every time Tierney stands under the high ball.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 1:15 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2420
Sam has been OK the last couple of games, but please, a bit of perspective? He's looked about as good as yer average decent SL full-back; Jamie Shaul, say. What he hasn't looked is 'one of the best players in the world', which is presumably why we are paying him those big bucks.

And how successful he'd be in the halves, having not played there for many years, who knows?

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 2:18 pm
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 954
moto748 wrote:
Sam has been OK the last couple of games, but please, a bit of perspective? He's looked about as good as yer average decent SL full-back; Jamie Shaul, say. What he hasn't looked is 'one of the best players in the world', which is presumably why we are paying him those big bucks.

And how successful he'd be in the halves, having not played there for many years, who knows?


Perspective is correct. The lad is 3 games into the season after 9 months out and before that, just a handful of games played after over a year out and 2 major knee surgeries. To be on a par with Shaul is fantastic in those circumstances and he can only get better. Give him a break pal, he was never gonna be one of the best in the world so soon after coming back but I still think he'll put a lot of egg on a lot of faces, especially those who wanted rid of him because he's only interested in TV work etc.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:07 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2420
Hey, I'm not saying don't give him a chance! But what I am saying is that if he is at 'average SL full-back' level at the moment, we would certainly hope that he'd improve on that considerably in time, otherwise it doesn't look a very good use of the money.

Actually, on reflection, I was a bit harsh on Shaul. Sam is probably not at his level yet (and hey, fair enough, as you rightly say, with the limited amount of match practice), but the point is, he ought be ending up considerably better than Shaul.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 11:28 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3428
moto748 wrote:
Hey, I'm not saying don't give him a chance! But what I am saying is that if he is at 'average SL full-back' level at the moment, we would certainly hope that he'd improve on that considerably in time, otherwise it doesn't look a very good use of the money.

Actually, on reflection, I was a bit harsh on Shaul. Sam is probably not at his level yet (and hey, fair enough, as you rightly say, with the limited amount of match practice), but the point is, he ought be ending up considerably better than Shaul.

Wow. Even so soon into his comeback, to merely suggest Shaul is in Sam's league is totally laughable. Sam's range of abilities, particularly his passing game, leaves Shaul way behind IMO. Are you saying if Sam gets no better we'd be better off with a player like Shaul who offers nothing but athleticism?
