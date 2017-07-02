WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dreadful but a wins a win!

Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:35 pm
CyberPieMan wrote:
2 points & no injuries, but that was painfull. We looked like a bunch of headless chickens more than several times (especially when SOL was off) & how FPN got MoM is beyond me.
Still, if (really BIG humongous BIG if) we can actually have a stable squad for the rest of the year, we might do some damage. We might even get to Wembley, but I'll have to think hard whether to buy a ticket. If we had a reasonable chance of getting to OT then with a jelled team we could do som't, but there simply isn't time to get it properly together for the Cup.
I'm worried about next year more than anything at the moment: there's no replacement for SOL & we seem to have a couple of prima-donnas that don't want to get their hair-do messed up or rip a nail (I mean, was ST fret he'd turn into a pumpkin or som't if he went past the 40 yard line?!).
My blood pressure will return to safe levels if we do one on the French, then show the Cheshire set where to get off. But I've not been looking forward to the end of the season this much for decades.

PS: Tony Clubb: what a star :BOW:


MOM may have been pushing it but I thought FPN had his best game in ages today. He ran with as much purpose as I've seen him do all year and caused them plenty of problems. He needs to carry that on now though.

As for Sam Tomkins, he is clearly feeling his way back in but I thought he was very good again. He is a calming influence at the back. He kicked well, he set up a try for Burgess with a lovely pass and he was generally very tidy at the back. We obviously want more from him but the signs are that it'll come as he gets fitter and stronger imo.

On the downside there's no sign of George Williams coming out of his slump and a couple of real steady players in Powell and Sutton had poor games and looked jaded.

Gildart looked threatening every time he had the ball but Gelling is off the pace.

NickyKiss wrote:
MOM may have been pushing it but I thought FPN had his best game in ages today. He ran with as much purpose as I've seen him do all year and caused them plenty of problems. He needs to carry that on now though.

As for Sam Tomkins, he is clearly feeling his way back in but I thought he was very good again. He is a calming influence at the back. He kicked well, he set up a try for Burgess with a lovely pass and he was generally very tidy at the back. We obviously want more from him but the signs are that it'll come as he gets fitter and stronger imo.

On the downside there's no sign of George Williams coming out of his slump and a couple of real steady players in Powell and Sutton had poor games and looked jaded.


Sam did OK but he's definitely not keen on taking a tackle is he? Seemed like he was actively trying to avoid it at times which caused some frustration from the crowd although I acknowledge there's a tactical element to that.

Their second 'fluky' try was also offside; White was stood infront of the kicker and it wasn't charged down. Then the Widnes fans booed the ref off the pitch :lol:

The Catalans game has come at a bad time to be honest. I'd prefer another home game to build more confidence and they'll be pumped after their last second win.

Thank god the Semi Final is still a month off as well or Salford would hammer us currently.

CyberPieMan wrote:
2 points & no injuries, but that was painfull. We looked like a bunch of headless chickens more than several times (especially when SOL was off) & how FPN got MoM is beyond me.
Still, if (really BIG humongous BIG if) we can actually have a stable squad for the rest of the year, we might do some damage. We might even get to Wembley, but I'll have to think hard whether to buy a ticket. If we had a reasonable chance of getting to OT then with a jelled team we could do som't, but there simply isn't time to get it properly together for the Cup.
I'm worried about next year more than anything at the moment: there's no replacement for SOL & we seem to have a couple of prima-donnas that don't want to get their hair-do messed up or rip a nail (I mean, was ST fret he'd turn into a pumpkin or som't if he went past the 40 yard line?!).
My blood pressure will return to safe levels if we do one on the French, then show the Cheshire set where to get off. But I've not been looking forward to the end of the season this much for decades.

PS: Tony Clubb: what a star :BOW:


Yes, absolutely, all of that.

20 points scored while O'Loughlin is on the field, 8 while he's off. All their points scored while he was off the field and none scored while he was on. These stats are telling their own story at the moment.

I thought Sam tried to step into the 'guiding' role again today which was good to see. Hopefully that will develop as he plays himself back into it more. Not sure what the obsession some fans have regarding him not running it in on returns though. We have 4 quality wingers and just 1 fit fullback. Why would anyone want to see him running it in? I hope he passes every bl00dy kick return to the nearest available winger for the rest of the season!
Who is online

