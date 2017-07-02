Rogues Gallery wrote: And Joe Burgess, a superb tackle in the corner to keep the Widnes winger out, then followed it by getting back into the field of play after a good kick through, not to mention his two late tries.

Definitely! I called for him to be dropped to give him a kick up the backside but I've got to give him full credit. He came up with some huge plays in the last 15 mins to seal the win for us.It's the fact the lad is so good which frustrates me when he drops below his high standards. He has all the tools to be the best winger in the league and one of the best in the world but his mind seems to drift at points.