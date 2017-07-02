WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:46 pm
MadDogg






Shocker of a performance - organisation, handling and discipline way off. Defence was good though- only two tries conceded (one fluky try and one undefendable one).

Also thought both teams were employing spoiling tactics, not helped by a useless ref.

Thought FPN and Clubb were good. Williams had a nightmare but felt for him a little - the crowd and other players were getting on his back and it just went from bad to worse. I remember one 5th tackle play in the 1st half when Williams was running the ball yet again, he passed it to Farrell who instantly hoofed it upfield in exasperation Peter Kay style before screaming at him for being so stupid!

Wins a win, monkey off the back and we've gained a point on the top 4 - bring on next week.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:03 pm
Cruncher




Very frustrating from Wigan, particularly George, who had a mare, though no-one handled the ball well on a day when the conditions should have proved ideal.

Yet again, our inability to penetrate the opposition's line, even from close in, was the outstanding feature. The final score did not reflect the match, though I thought Wigan were the stronger side and defended impressively. As the OP says, there was more than a lucky bounce in Widnes's second try.

But yeah, a win is a win - and in this case a valuable one. Hopefully some confidence will have been regained.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:48 pm
apollosghost





Awful but two points thank god !
Put it down to Farrell, three tackles on the bounce with a ball steal on the third one, absolute game breaker.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:07 pm
Rogues Gallery





apollosghost wrote:
Awful but two points thank god !
Put it down to Farrell, three tackles on the bounce with a ball steal on the third one, absolute game breaker.


And Joe Burgess, a superb tackle in the corner to keep the Widnes winger out, then followed it by getting back into the field of play after a good kick through, not to mention his two late tries.










Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:13 pm
MR FRISK




Had lockers not play Widnes would have own

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:19 pm
moto748




MadDogg wrote:
. I remember one 5th tackle play in the 1st half when Williams was running the ball yet again, he passed it to Farrell who instantly hoofed it upfield in exasperation Peter Kay style before screaming at him for being so stupid!



Actually, that was one of our best kicks of the whole match! :P

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:21 pm
moto748




As I recall, Widnes's second try owed much to a missed tackle by Wells down the right side, before they shifted it to the left.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:32 pm
NickyKiss






Rogues Gallery wrote:
And Joe Burgess, a superb tackle in the corner to keep the Widnes winger out, then followed it by getting back into the field of play after a good kick through, not to mention his two late tries.


Definitely! I called for him to be dropped to give him a kick up the backside but I've got to give him full credit. He came up with some huge plays in the last 15 mins to seal the win for us.

It's the fact the lad is so good which frustrates me when he drops below his high standards. He has all the tools to be the best winger in the league and one of the best in the world but his mind seems to drift at points.

Re: Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:37 pm
Pieman






Rogues Gallery wrote:
And Joe Burgess, a superb tackle in the corner to keep the Widnes winger out, then followed it by getting back into the field of play after a good kick through, not to mention his two late tries.


agreed was an absolute belter




   







