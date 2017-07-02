Shocker of a performance - organisation, handling and discipline way off. Defence was good though- only two tries conceded (one fluky try and one undefendable one).



Also thought both teams were employing spoiling tactics, not helped by a useless ref.



Thought FPN and Clubb were good. Williams had a nightmare but felt for him a little - the crowd and other players were getting on his back and it just went from bad to worse. I remember one 5th tackle play in the 1st half when Williams was running the ball yet again, he passed it to Farrell who instantly hoofed it upfield in exasperation Peter Kay style before screaming at him for being so stupid!



Wins a win, monkey off the back and we've gained a point on the top 4 - bring on next week.