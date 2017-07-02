WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dreadful but a wins a win!

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Dreadful but a wins a win!

 
Post a reply

Dreadful but a wins a win!

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:46 pm
MadDogg User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 21, 2005 10:14 am
Posts: 6642
Location: The Mighty Wigan
Shocker of a performance - organisation, handling and discipline way off. Defence was good though- only two tries conceded (one fluky try and one undefendable one).

Also thought both teams were employing spoiling tactics, not helped by a useless ref.

Thought FPN and Clubb were good. Williams had a nightmare but felt for him a little - the crowd and other players were getting on his back and it just went from bad to worse. I remember one 5th tackle play in the 1st half when Williams was running the ball yet again, he passed it to Farrell who instantly hoofed it upfield in exasperation Peter Kay style before screaming at him for being so stupid!

Wins a win, monkey off the back and we've gained a point on the top 4 - bring on next week.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: endoman, exiled Warrior, Geoff, Itchy Arsenal, MadDogg, moto748, MOUSE13, NickyKiss, nohalfbacks, S_Riley, secondstanza, Singing Warrior, suffolk rhinos, The Whiffy Kipper, Trainman, Wigan RLFC, Wigg'n and 229 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,2912,17476,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 00:01
CH1
TORONTO
64
- 22YORK
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
12
- 33WESTS
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
42
- 14PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
25
- 18SOUTH WALES  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
42
- 34SWINTON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HALIFAX
20
- 18BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
14
- 12TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
40
- 22LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
42
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
28
- 22KEIGHLEY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
46
- 16LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
10
- 20NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
56
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
40
- 10ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
36
- 20HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
28
- 12WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 16:00
CH1
OXFORD
20
- 52CELTIC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM