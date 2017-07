fartown since 1961 wrote: Said that myself he was hiding most of the game if you've played at any level you know what I mean. It was the day when he should have put in a huge effort after Seb went off

I think he's still a bit off with his match fitness. We all know what ukuma is about. Give him a couple more weeks and he will be ripping it up again.Poor performance, but considering all the injuries plus the last minute injuries plus the on field injuries and playing against one of the best sides in the league I think all giants fans can remain positive.Hopefully get a response next week, but injuries are definitely a concern. It's o.right saying that we should have back up. But when you're back up players are also injured then it's always going to be tough.