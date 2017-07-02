A win at Saints then if we can win at Leeds/Huddersfield should hopefully see us cement a top 4 place and possibly 3rd.

To be quite honest the next 3 games are all winnable with the current Hull FC team, just the old issue of winning against Leeds.



Both Leeds & Salford have to play 2 of the remaining 3 games against teams in the top 4 so points will be dropped there, Only ourselves and Wakey have 1 game to play against current top 4 teams.