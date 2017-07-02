..and 10 to the play-offs it'll be a pretty interesting next few weeks. Table as it stands
Cas will finish top obviously but in terms of next 3 rounds:
Salford
Leeds home
Cas away
Leigh away
Leeds
Salford away
Hull home
Wigan away
Hull FC
Saints away
Leeds away
Huddersfield home
Wakefield
Castleford home
Widnes away
Saints home
Some interesting match-ups in there, with both us and Wakey playing Saints. And Huddersfield need to win 2 of their last 3 according to Stone to secure top 8, so that'll be interesting. They have Leigh and Widnes but the latter really ran Wigan close today until the last few minutes.
Cas will finish top obviously but in terms of next 3 rounds:
Salford
Leeds home
Cas away
Leigh away
Leeds
Salford away
Hull home
Wigan away
Hull FC
Saints away
Leeds away
Huddersfield home
Wakefield
Castleford home
Widnes away
Saints home
Some interesting match-ups in there, with both us and Wakey playing Saints. And Huddersfield need to win 2 of their last 3 according to Stone to secure top 8, so that'll be interesting. They have Leigh and Widnes but the latter really ran Wigan close today until the last few minutes.