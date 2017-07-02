WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - With 3 rounds to to the split

With 3 rounds to to the split

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 4:25 pm
..and 10 to the play-offs it'll be a pretty interesting next few weeks. Table as it stands

Image

Cas will finish top obviously but in terms of next 3 rounds:

Salford
Leeds home
Cas away
Leigh away

Leeds
Salford away
Hull home
Wigan away

Hull FC
Saints away
Leeds away
Huddersfield home

Wakefield
Castleford home
Widnes away
Saints home

Some interesting match-ups in there, with both us and Wakey playing Saints. And Huddersfield need to win 2 of their last 3 according to Stone to secure top 8, so that'll be interesting. They have Leigh and Widnes but the latter really ran Wigan close today until the last few minutes.

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:43 pm
The game that worries me is the Wigan v Leeds game the weekend before the cup S/F.

I can't imagine them agreeing between themselves to rest half their squads, but who knows?

Our game against Huddersfield won't be that easy and is likely to be a "must win".

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:36 pm
Need to win 2/3, none of them are easy.

Key games coming up.

Don't win 2 and we won't finish in the top 4 at the split, unless the one win is at Leeds as they have some tough fixtures

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:30 pm
we play saints whilst leeds are at salford and wakey at home to cas, best case scenario we will be 3rd if we beat saints by end of next weekend

