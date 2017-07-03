[quote="Kiyan"]I see being capital of culture has not got rid of all the homophobic idiots in Hull. As no one under 40 would recognise the names, let alone use them I assume the poster is a pathetic dinosaur, who thinks they are witty.[/quote



Ffs. Really. It was a reference to THEIR OWN stage personas not a suggestion that if you are homosexual you are somehow weaker than a heterosexual. Who, what or how they have sex is of no concern to me. Unless they ask me to join in. Then there has to be some ground rules.



No one made those 2 entertainers present themselves as they did. They chose to. Sending themselves up I believe. Were they homophobic?



Take a breath. Calm yourself down a little.



Anyway Carney. Nasty....messy business that try.