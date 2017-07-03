Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back



SirStan wrote: Well, as this is a London match thread, I'd like to take the opportunity to point out that winning 10/10 might have got at least 1 of our neighbours wetting their knickers but it's clear that it counts for knack all when they were all against some of the dross in this league.



London made a mistake from the off that others haven't - they didn't spoil or make attempts to mess about at the ptb. The result was a low penalty count, but more crucially we got very quick ruck speed and they couldn't cope.



It's means they will probably come up short when the real action starts, but it didn't tell us a lot about our ability to stand up to the big boys.



The games against Salford and Leigh helped on that front. We will be competitive and hopefully have a better 17 than played Salford.

I hope Huddersfield drop into the bottom 4. We are going to be competitive. It's no mean feat going 10unbeaten in this league. Plenty of lower SL teams would have not managed it.

We blew London away. Sheens is holding plenty of cards back for the play offs.

As for Carney. Runs like John Inman tackles like Larry Grayson. Don't see why we signed him....



I see being capital of culture has not got rid of all the homophobic idiots in Hull. As no one under 40 would recognise the names, let alone use them I assume the poster is a pathetic dinosaur, who thinks they are witty.

