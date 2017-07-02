Sandro II Terrorista

Shouldn't be allowed to play at this level.

It's just cheating. In the beginning

Was the word

And the word

Was Goose



And love the word of Goose

Was Honk

A sound that replicates

The sound of the grand opening crack

Of the primordial egg



In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.

A honk sound

That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists

On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.



Those ignorants, whose minds,

Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101

And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose

And more over hypocriteness to the goose



Here's through the eva

The bial unique beats of

Electro-chemical fusion of

Techno-funk final scratching

That makes our tail feathers

Shake cravenpark1

Sandro II Terrorista wrote: Shouldn't be allowed to play at this level.

It's just cheating.

Now now goose don't be silly he has got is sun glasses on

Oh. I remember now. That's what a top class SL player looks like. I'd almost forgotten.
Mild Rover

Good was he?



Sounded like an impressively dominant first half performance against the next best team in the division. Did they present the shield after the game.



Job done, anyway.



'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.
Sandro II Terrorista

He was a bit of a monster.



Very eager for work, and bounced people off for fun. He clearly enjoyed it, which for me is a massive thing for a player, things become easy when it's fun. He brought his kids on at the end and had a couple of photos. A bit much for me but his call.



I'm too lazy to start two threads in a day so let's have this as the London thread.



First half, excellent, best forty of the season, although Addy kicking out on the full and knocking on in contact on the first tackle from a kick off should and will be punished at a higher level.



Best performance of the season from the pack, London just couldn't stop us, it's been an awful long time since we got a team on the end of a juggernaut roll like that. Scruton very good, Mulhern hitting hard again, Jewitt looks a decent signing. Lunt his usual consistent self and Dockar-Clay adding proper zip and for once Sheens gave him that last ten of the first half slot and it worked. If Clark and Johnson can get back to the bit of promise they showed before their injuries, we're actually not far off in the forwards.



Stand up Liam Salter. Best performance since 2015.



Second half, a bit poor.



Ellis. Don't off load the ball to no one when clearly the play is to slide the ball through for at worst a 20 metre restart. Certainly don't offload to no one when actually, no one turns out to be the opposition's second most dangerous running player who then goes under the sticks.



I'm increasingly in the "Ellis hasn't got it camp".



Half time was the killer for us, the foot was on the throat and for once we'd turned up first.



I think the fans are being very critical of a winning team, and rightly so, hopefully Sheens is as well because we all know the standards we need to attain the level of performance that will be required to achieve the goal we desire.





Slight aside...



Think you have a real opportunity, can't imagine any of the super league teams would thrive playing at your place. Win 4 home games and 2 away, job done.
Burtons Forearm



Moss breezed through the game and was a constant threat with the ball.

We have Minns Quinlan Greenwood Abdul and another possible signing to add to that 17.

We have the best coach in the play offs and a well drilled squad.



