WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Carney

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Carney

 
Post a reply

Carney

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:51 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11394
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
Shouldn't be allowed to play at this level.
It's just cheating.
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Carney

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 5:51 pm
cravenpark1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 17, 2009 5:13 pm
Posts: 2615
Location: live in gosport wos hull
Sandro II Terrorista wrote:
Shouldn't be allowed to play at this level.
It's just cheating.

Now now goose don't be silly he has got is sun glasses on :lol: :lol: :lol:
JOHN THE REDBOY I have been a rovers fan all my life and my grandkids are as well

Re: Carney

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:38 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 729
Oh. I remember now. That's what a top class SL player looks like. I'd almost forgotten.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Carney

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 7:43 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9816
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
Good was he?

Sounded like an impressively dominant first half performance against the next best team in the division. Did they present the shield after the game.

Job done, anyway.

Could do with Fax beating Toulouse on Saturday, from a selfish logistical POV for the 8s.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Carney

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:01 pm
Sandro II Terrorista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 15, 2007 12:14 pm
Posts: 11394
Location: Secret Hill Top Lair. V.2
He was a bit of a monster.

Very eager for work, and bounced people off for fun. He clearly enjoyed it, which for me is a massive thing for a player, things become easy when it's fun. He brought his kids on at the end and had a couple of photos. A bit much for me but his call.

I'm too lazy to start two threads in a day so let's have this as the London thread.

First half, excellent, best forty of the season, although Addy kicking out on the full and knocking on in contact on the first tackle from a kick off should and will be punished at a higher level.

Best performance of the season from the pack, London just couldn't stop us, it's been an awful long time since we got a team on the end of a juggernaut roll like that. Scruton very good, Mulhern hitting hard again, Jewitt looks a decent signing. Lunt his usual consistent self and Dockar-Clay adding proper zip and for once Sheens gave him that last ten of the first half slot and it worked. If Clark and Johnson can get back to the bit of promise they showed before their injuries, we're actually not far off in the forwards.

Stand up Liam Salter. Best performance since 2015.

Second half, a bit poor.

Ellis. Don't off load the ball to no one when clearly the play is to slide the ball through for at worst a 20 metre restart. Certainly don't offload to no one when actually, no one turns out to be the opposition's second most dangerous running player who then goes under the sticks.

I'm increasingly in the "Ellis hasn't got it camp".

Half time was the killer for us, the foot was on the throat and for once we'd turned up first.

I think the fans are being very critical of a winning team, and rightly so, hopefully Sheens is as well because we all know the standards we need to attain the level of performance that will be required to achieve the goal we desire.


Slight aside...

Dixon had a very good game under intense pressure, still love him!
In the beginning
Was the word
And the word
Was Goose

And love the word of Goose
Was Honk
A sound that replicates
The sound of the grand opening crack
Of the primordial egg

In that X-Over Omnia epigenetic moment in The Garden of Enid.
A honk sound
That is echoless to the ears of goosless misogynists
On a tunnel to the succular custodians off goose sauce.

Those ignorants, whose minds,
Have not been En-goose-ated in goose-ology 101
And who are best not acquainted of the teachings of goose
And more over hypocriteness to the goose

Here's through the eva
The bial unique beats of
Electro-chemical fusion of
Techno-funk final scratching
That makes our tail feathers
Shake

Re: Carney

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 10:08 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3338
Chuffed to hear that Jewitt and Carney are going well. Looking forward to seeing KR in the middle 8s . Think you have a real opportunity, can't imagine any of the super league teams would thrive playing at your place. Win 4 home games and 2 away, job done.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Carney

Post Sun Jul 02, 2017 11:35 pm
Burtons Forearm Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2012 2:58 pm
Posts: 895
Moss breezed through the game and was a constant threat with the ball.
We have Minns Quinlan Greenwood Abdul and another possible signing to add to that 17.
We have the best coach in the play offs and a well drilled squad.

I loved Scruton's 80 metre chase of Sammut. Nearly as good as his ankle tap on the Salford badge tapper.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Majestic-12 [Bot] and 23 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,595,54083676,0694,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 6th Jul : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SYDNEY
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HULL FC  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIDNES  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
PENRITH
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HUNSLET  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
GLOUC
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM