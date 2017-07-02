He was a bit of a monster.
Very eager for work, and bounced people off for fun. He clearly enjoyed it, which for me is a massive thing for a player, things become easy when it's fun. He brought his kids on at the end and had a couple of photos. A bit much for me but his call.
I'm too lazy to start two threads in a day so let's have this as the London thread.
First half, excellent, best forty of the season, although Addy kicking out on the full and knocking on in contact on the first tackle from a kick off should and will be punished at a higher level.
Best performance of the season from the pack, London just couldn't stop us, it's been an awful long time since we got a team on the end of a juggernaut roll like that. Scruton very good, Mulhern hitting hard again, Jewitt looks a decent signing. Lunt his usual consistent self and Dockar-Clay adding proper zip and for once Sheens gave him that last ten of the first half slot and it worked. If Clark and Johnson can get back to the bit of promise they showed before their injuries, we're actually not far off in the forwards.
Stand up Liam Salter. Best performance since 2015.
Second half, a bit poor.
Ellis. Don't off load the ball to no one when clearly the play is to slide the ball through for at worst a 20 metre restart. Certainly don't offload to no one when actually, no one turns out to be the opposition's second most dangerous running player who then goes under the sticks.
I'm increasingly in the "Ellis hasn't got it camp".
Half time was the killer for us, the foot was on the throat and for once we'd turned up first.
I think the fans are being very critical of a winning team, and rightly so, hopefully Sheens is as well because we all know the standards we need to attain the level of performance that will be required to achieve the goal we desire.
Slight aside...
Dixon had a very good game under intense pressure, still love him!