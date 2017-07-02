|
I've just looked up our 2 best seasons 2004 and 2009.
In 2004 we won 15 games from 28.
In 2009 we won 16 games from 27.
Neither season finished in the top 4.
In 2017 we have won 12 from 20, so far so good. Still some effort to improve on those records, but then it's good to have targets!
Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:19 pm
Before this season, the last time we beat either Saints or Wigan away was 2009 when we beat both and finished 5th. We've beaten both away again this season so hopefully we can repeat the league position too (or better it).
Sun Jul 02, 2017 2:46 pm
Cas pinched all the points...lol
Wigin and Shudds with all those draws can't be helping the big split either
I don't go with this idea that SL is just a weaker league this season, I think the grip on SL the top clubs had has been loosened somewhat.....and God, its so much better for it, great to see Cas and Salford up at the business end and quite a few of the top clubs kicked out of their comfort zone, it'll do em good.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 3:09 pm
Upanunder wrote:
Cas pinched all the points...lol
Wigin and Shudds with all those draws can't be helping the big split either
I don't go with this idea that SL is just a weaker league this season, I think the grip on SL the top clubs had has been loosened somewhat.....and God, its so much better for it, great to see Cas and Salford up at the business end and quite a few of the top clubs kicked out of their comfort zone, it'll do em good.
I think the overall quality of player is down a fair bit from about 5-10 years ago. You only have to look at Leeds who are 2nd and compare that to the Leeds teans who finished 2nd in 2007 and 2008. Back then there some absolutely top drawer Aussies too like Trent Barrett and Jamie Lyon.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 6:27 pm
jakeyg95 wrote:
I think the overall quality of player is down a fair bit from about 5-10 years ago. You only have to look at Leeds who are 2nd and compare that to the Leeds teans who finished 2nd in 2007 and 2008. Back then there some absolutely top drawer Aussies too like Trent Barrett and Jamie Lyon.
Maybe the salary cap is finally working and giving us something close to a level playing field ?
However, the reality is that, with the huge disparity in S/C between SL and the NRL, "we" just cant hope to attract any top Aussie players.
With the marquee player rule, we can still get some decent players over but, even with some of our best players in their competition, we have definitely fallen back against the NRL (and Union).
Having said that, a competition where any club can beat any other club should be a marketing dream but, sadly, we continue to under sell the sport.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:20 pm
I don't think the quality is down. It's just spread around a bit.
Also it won't be a fair comparison at the end as this season will be weighted towards plating against the top teams in the 8.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 8:32 pm
PopTart wrote:
I don't think the quality is down. It's just spread around a bit.
That's the whole point of a salary cap - disaggregate talent, and create uncertainty of outcome; it's created a bit of discomfort for some of the teams who are used to winning, but overall, it's good for the sport.
Sun Jul 02, 2017 9:40 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Maybe the salary cap is finally working and giving us something close to a level playing field ?
However, the reality is that, with the huge disparity in S/C between SL and the NRL, "we" just cant hope to attract any top Aussie players.
With the marquee player rule, we can still get some decent players over but, even with some of our best players in their competition, we have definitely fallen back against the NRL (and Union).
Having said that, a competition where any club can beat any other club should be a marketing dream but, sadly, we continue to under sell the sport.
For starters we should be looking to develop/retain homegrown talent - that should be way above attracting Aussies a list of priorities. The glorification of the NRL is growing tiresome - especially after this years WCC.
