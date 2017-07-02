I've just looked up our 2 best seasons 2004 and 2009.
In 2004 we won 15 games from 28.
In 2009 we won 16 games from 27.
Neither season finished in the top 4.
In 2017 we have won 12 from 20, so far so good. Still some effort to improve on those records, but then it's good to have targets!
