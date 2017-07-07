WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Next up Cas !

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 5:37 pm
Hightown Tiger
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 03, 2003 1:33 pm
Posts: 3233
Just rewatched the game, Fifita was onside for the drop out but wasn't anywhere near square. Here's your proof (apologies for the poor quality):

https://ibb.co/mfh64a

https://ibb.co/fbMAVF

Also, watching the kick offs again, as well as the final kickoff, Wakefield were offside after the 2nd Cas try and it's borderline after the 3rd Cas try. Interestingly, the ref did warn Wakefield on the kickoffs following the 1st and 3rd Cas try to stay onside.

For the record and to show I'm being fair, Sky only showed the Cas kickoffs after the 1st and 2nd Wakefield try and Cas are well onside. After the 3rd they were too busy showing Fifita. None of the restarts following penalty conversions were shown in full.

Anyway it was a really enjoyable game, looking forward to the next meeting in the Super 8s.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 6:47 pm
cas all the way
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2587
Location: advertising my villa
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
With Cas having the top slot, where do we need to finish to get the Super 8 game with them down at Belle Vue?

4th
Or
7th or 8th

At home we play 2nd, 3rd, 5th and 6th.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Sat Jul 08, 2017 2:02 pm
Upanunder
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 248
2 games to go, and its still up in the air

I dunno where we're gonna finish, with all the top clubs playing each other, its only gonna take one of those to brainfart with back to back loses, which looks very possible, and the door is open.
Leeds and Salford points difference look like being a factor, the Saints game looks a major factor, and all this assuming we take the 2 next week, when clubs above us look like dropping points.
Don't even start with draws, the permutations are endless, I ran out of think just on straight wins and losses.
