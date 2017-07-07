Just rewatched the game, Fifita was onside for the drop out but wasn't anywhere near square. Here's your proof (apologies for the poor quality):Also, watching the kick offs again, as well as the final kickoff, Wakefield were offside after the 2nd Cas try and it's borderline after the 3rd Cas try. Interestingly, the ref did warn Wakefield on the kickoffs following the 1st and 3rd Cas try to stay onside.For the record and to show I'm being fair, Sky only showed the Cas kickoffs after the 1st and 2nd Wakefield try and Cas are well onside. After the 3rd they were too busy showing Fifita. None of the restarts following penalty conversions were shown in full.Anyway it was a really enjoyable game, looking forward to the next meeting in the Super 8s.