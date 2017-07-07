|
jakeyg95 wrote:
Only decisions I thought at the time went badly against us were the two on one steal, which looked blatant even from the back of the north stand, and the Hadley offload followed by a Cas player fumbling round with it which was given as a Wakey knock on.
Same for me. The Hadley offload was a particularly shocking decision, there were actually two Cas knock-ons in that, the fumble on the ground and a Cas player touched it previously as Hadley offloaded. How Cas got the put in at the scrum from that I don't know!
The kick obstruction when England got penalised also looked harsh at the time, not seen the replay.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:29 am
Guttes to lose that one, even though I went expecting a Cas win.
We seemed to have every 50/50 call go against us.
On the plus side, we gave Cas one hell of a dig and i their current form, we should be happy with that.
Yet another game of 2 halves and we were very unlucky not to get something from the game but, if we play like that for the rest of the season I'll be very happy.
There were some superb efforts, Tupou had one of his best games, Arona and Hadley are super consistent and we really rattled them. Also, Wood is getting better and better.
On to Widnes and hopefully back to winning ways.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 7:35 am
Arona must've been nailed on for MotM had we won. The guy is a machine.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 8:54 am
caslad75 wrote:
Cracking pint that was Snowie, best pint of ale I've ever had inside a ground.
thank you pal
we aim to please
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:39 am
With Cas having the top slot, where do we need to finish to get the Super 8 game with them down at Belle Vue?
Fri Jul 07, 2017 9:50 am
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo wrote:
With Cas having the top slot, where do we need to finish to get the Super 8 game with them down at Belle Vue?
Hope not, not because it would be a hard game, you would challenge us at home anyway.
The view from where the Cas fans have to go is absolutely terrible.
Wheldon Road gets some stick, and rightly so, but you get a good view of the game from anywhere.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:06 am
Jizzer
Strong-running second rower
Best team lost, silly errors gifted Cas the game. Would have been nice to knock them down a peg or 2 but makes me more confident for the Super 8's if we can stay in and around the 4.
Fri Jul 07, 2017 10:34 am
Davc1h wrote:
Hope not, not because it would be a hard game, you would challenge us at home anyway.
The view from where the Cas fans have to go is absolutely terrible.
Wheldon Road gets some stick, and rightly so, but you get a good view of the game from anywhere.
Well of course you can get a good view anywhere of that tiny pitch. I've seen bigger amateur rugby league pitches.
I will jump for joy when Peter Box is six feet under.
