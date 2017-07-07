Guttes to lose that one, even though I went expecting a Cas win.

We seemed to have every 50/50 call go against us.



On the plus side, we gave Cas one hell of a dig and i their current form, we should be happy with that.



Yet another game of 2 halves and we were very unlucky not to get something from the game but, if we play like that for the rest of the season I'll be very happy.



There were some superb efforts, Tupou had one of his best games, Arona and Hadley are super consistent and we really rattled them. Also, Wood is getting better and better.



On to Widnes and hopefully back to winning ways.