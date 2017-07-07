jakeyg95 wrote:
Only decisions I thought at the time went badly against us were the two on one steal, which looked blatant even from the back of the north stand, and the Hadley offload followed by a Cas player fumbling round with it which was given as a Wakey knock on.
Same for me. The Hadley offload was a particularly shocking decision, there were actually two Cas knock-ons in that, the fumble on the ground and a Cas player touched it previously as Hadley offloaded. How Cas got the put in at the scrum from that I don't know!
The kick obstruction when England got penalised also looked harsh at the time, not seen the replay.