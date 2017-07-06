Difference tonight: once again our inability to have a decent kick on the last tackle. Not once did we build pressure. Not once did we force a repeat set and not once did we kick for touch. I see no one comment on this week in and week out and it is blindingly obvious And our inability to deal with a short kick off. Can't remmeber the last time we won the ball back at a short kick off.. 24-18 and I turned to my mate and said cas will score and kick a drop goal to win. That's how predictable we are. Hapy we came close but can't hide the disappointment in the manner we lost. 6 points up with 8 mins to go against the best teams you need to be smarter and there is the difference.