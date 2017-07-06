WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:07 pm
Difference tonight: once again our inability to have a decent kick on the last tackle. Not once did we build pressure. Not once did we force a repeat set and not once did we kick for touch. I see no one comment on this week in and week out and it is blindingly obvious And our inability to deal with a short kick off. Can't remmeber the last time we won the ball back at a short kick off.. 24-18 and I turned to my mate and said cas will score and kick a drop goal to win. That's how predictable we are. Hapy we came close but can't hide the disappointment in the manner we lost. 6 points up with 8 mins to go against the best teams you need to be smarter and there is the difference.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:38 pm
Spot on Adam Harrison.

Our last tackle plays regarding kicks is dire.

I havent commented but noticed the same against Leeds.

Worrying thing is most come from Finn. His goal kicking is good but still far fom convinced on last tackle plays. Im a big believer in kick only as good as the chase, but it works the other way too.

Another worrying thing was the same player missed about 3 tackles in 5 minutes.

Is it a bit too much, for Finn to go round again next year

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 11:54 pm
disagree with you turning on Liam Finn. You had very little territory on the second half due to your forwards running out of gas somewhat, Cas handling you a little better and above all you made more handling errors.
Finn has contributed far more to Trinity's great season so far then Sam Williams.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:05 am
Finn can't do much when the opposition are on top of him as he takes the kick, this is a combination of being slower from dummy half and officials not properly enforcing when defending players are offside and only having to make up 8m instead of 10m.
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 12:17 am
aDavid fifita cost us another point= lazy lazy lay high tackle when we would of held out for a draw... that's 3points now cause of his his play. our errors in the second half were terrible that one off the first tackle from the scrum was the game changer
did sam Williams even play?

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Fri Jul 07, 2017 3:23 am
BOJ042 wrote:
aDavid fifita cost us another point= lazy lazy lay high tackle when we would of held out for a draw... that's 3points now cause of his his play. our errors in the second half were terrible that one off the first tackle from the scrum was the game changer
did sam Williams even play?



Your insight into the game is worth a subscription!

How come you never post when we win?
