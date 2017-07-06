Ish, yeah, we lost all momentum at the beginning of the 2nd half, and that sorta laid the platform for Cas for the rest of the game.

The 2 mistakes early on, Arundle's drop and grix's high ball miss really gave them the impetus they were denied in the first half.

When we put 80 minutes together, no mistakes and high completion, there is no coming back for the opposition.

I mean, there were lots of things that happened afterwards, but the cat was already out the bag, you've just gotta squeeze for the 80, we couldn't do that turning the ball over and not completing in the 2nd half.



Not sure Cas didn't go in to this game with a bit of "we only have to turn up" mentality really, they were a bit lackadaisical and didn't respect Wakey all through the game, mebbe they thought it would be a walk in the park after doing the codheads the week before, I dunno.

Anyway, we gave them a route to win, and they took it.

Still, we've come a long way from the 1st game, clearly there is no reason why we can't take these last 2 games if we roll it for 80.