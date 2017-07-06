WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Cas !

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 9:56 pm
Eastern Wildcat Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1503
Kendal was poor tonight but not seen him ref a good game yet.

Not going to bag the ref here, I think we were the destinies of our own downfall tonight.

Too many errors and missed tackles. We also allowed them to offload too many times

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:04 pm
Sacred Cow Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 27, 2004 7:07 pm
Posts: 1412
Tricky2309 wrote:
No it was his penalty that gave them the position for the drop goal. Huby and Toupou not communicating on the short kick off led to the last cas try

Apologies yes, getting the cock-ups confused.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:07 pm
financialtimes User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Dec 04, 2011 8:00 pm
Posts: 1195
We managed to lose that game tonight 3 times, from 16-0 to 16-18 then from 24-18 to 24-24 finally 24-25, ref was dog poop for both sides and wasn't the reason we lost, we've come a long way this season and have kept it to just 1 point against the stand out team of the season, disappointed but not dissheartened, I think we will still get 2 wins from our final 3 games and may just sneak that 4th spot, could have been a far worse season so i will take it :thumb:
What's pink & hard first thing in the morning?
The financial time crossword
Image

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:09 pm
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3538
Sacred Cow wrote:
Apologies yes, getting the cock-ups confused.


No worries, just frustrating we failed to field the inevitable short kick off and let them equal the score straightaway. We are rubbish at dealing with short kick offs can't remember the last time we dealt with one

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:12 pm
jakeyg95 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 545
Play like that and we'll beat Widnes and Saints and be there or there abouts for the four come the split.

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:13 pm
Budgiezilla User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 22, 2005 8:24 pm
Posts: 5995
Location: Sefton Street, Leigh
Chris Kendall had another fantastic game tonight, our (Leigh) owner Derek Beaumont copped a 2K fine for 'singling him out as an awful referee' money well spent, I say.
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:13 pm
M62 J30 TRINITY Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 9:49 pm
Posts: 1839
Good game, said before the game I'd be happy if we compete well and give them a good game and in the end was sluffened with the result. Proud of the lads we are a good team this year, hope this game hasn't knocked the team too much and we can kick on and learn from it.
Up the Trin

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:21 pm
Hessle Roader User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 07, 2006 10:43 am
Posts: 4010
Location: Drypool Bridge - watching out for invaders from the East.
Good as the result was for us tonight, I felt for you at the end. With a competent referee I think you would have won.
JOHNNY WHITELEY - A TRUE RUGBY LEAGUE LEGEND

Re: Next up Cas !

Post Thu Jul 06, 2017 10:27 pm
Upanunder Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Mar 19, 2016 4:15 pm
Posts: 245
Ish, yeah, we lost all momentum at the beginning of the 2nd half, and that sorta laid the platform for Cas for the rest of the game.
The 2 mistakes early on, Arundle's drop and grix's high ball miss really gave them the impetus they were denied in the first half.
When we put 80 minutes together, no mistakes and high completion, there is no coming back for the opposition.
I mean, there were lots of things that happened afterwards, but the cat was already out the bag, you've just gotta squeeze for the 80, we couldn't do that turning the ball over and not completing in the 2nd half.

Not sure Cas didn't go in to this game with a bit of "we only have to turn up" mentality really, they were a bit lackadaisical and didn't respect Wakey all through the game, mebbe they thought it would be a walk in the park after doing the codheads the week before, I dunno.
Anyway, we gave them a route to win, and they took it.
Still, we've come a long way from the 1st game, clearly there is no reason why we can't take these last 2 games if we roll it for 80.
